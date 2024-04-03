£60 parking tickets for one in eight people at Kirkcaldy show sparks backlash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But the use of wardens in the evenings has sparked a backlash among folk who have emerged from shows only to face a £60 fine after falling foul of parking restrictions – including a taxi rank that hasn’t been used for years. One senior councillor in the Lang Toun has raised his concerns with officers, calling for ”a bit more understanding and common sense.”

The Kings Theatre on the Esplanade saw at least 14 audience members hit on just one night - adding up to a costly experience for people supporting the venue which is run by trustees and volunteers and has brought a host of top shows to town. On the same evening, people parked in Hunter Street to attend an event at the Old Kirk suffered the same fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mandy Hunter, a trustee at the Kings, said: “They want the Esplanade to be a place where people want to come to - but if you're trying to put on shows and activities, then we're being defeated because of parking regulations. It's just terrible.”

A number of parking fines were issued during a performance at Kirkcaldy's Kings Theatre (Pic: Fife Today, inset: Getty Images)

The Lang Toun generates more revenue from parking tickets than any other Fife town, and concerns have been raised over what Fife Council described as “occasional evening patrols.”

The local authority said the patrols are not just focused on Kirkcaldy, and that there were “a range of parking option” across the town centre, much of which is free of charge and unrestricted.

But the cost of being hit with a ticket has rankled many who want to support the town’s night-time economy of bars, restaurants and live venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kings has hosted a string of major shows since its hugely successful panto, and it has encountered a number of problems.

The Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy will host the performance. (Pic: FFP)

The coup of bringing acclaimed America’s Got Talent star, Puddles Pity Party to the venue in March saw 14 audience members – almost one in eight – hit with parking fines for “parking in a restricted street during prescribed hours.”

That meant a £60 fine, which is cut to £30 if people pay up within 28 days

But people caught out have complained about poorly marked parking areas and under-utilised spaces - the former taxi rank in Hunter Street hasn’t been used by operators since the Postings came down but it is still covered by restrictions.

The issue dates back to the tail end of last year.

Parking tickets dished out at the Kings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mandy Hunter, said: “When we staged our pantomime over the Christmas and New Year period, people were having to run out and put an extra ticket on their cars because a lot of that area is covered by two-hour restrictions. The show ran for two or three hours if you planned to come in for a cup of tea or a juice in the afternoon.

“They want the Esplanade to be a place where people want to come but if you're trying to be at shows and activities, then we're being defeated because of the parking regulations. It's just terrible.”

Mandy said that it is not just theatre goers who have been hit - even cast members were left to add up the cost of fines

She said “We had five of a cast and they were all struggling to park to actually come in and give a performance for the people of Kirkcaldy at a venue we are trying to promote. The Kings is a charity - so this is really frustrating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers at the theatre were also been hit with fines, including one individual who accumulated 12 tickets over the festive period, but the issues are not just limited to the Esplanade, with Hunter Street also being targeted for checks.

One motorist who got caught questioned the continuation of the taxi rank in the area given its lack of use after parking there and receiving a ticket.

They said: “With little work, and to the greater convenience of many who on evenings seek parking in the area, the ‘taxis only’ sign could be removed and parking reinstituted in its place.

“Even if this were to be a temporary measure ahead of any development of the former store site, a great number of drivers would benefit as they strive to find a safe parking spot ahead of accessing local amenities such as St Bryce Kirk, Fife College, Adam Smith Theatre, the Old Kirk, the Hunter Hall, the Army Reserve Unit, to name but a few.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Ian Cameron, convenor of Kirkcaldy area committee, has raised the issue with officers.

He said: “We need to work together to encourage our night time economy and for me this is not the best use of resources and I have made my views very clear to officers. I will find out more on the detail. I believe there was probably technical justification but that is not the point. I first thought it was a response to residents having issues but it seems more wide spread than this. We need a bit more understanding and common sense in how the service is delivered.”

Fife Council said that parking restrictions are still in force in the area and that occasional evening patrols are carried out.

Service manager Susan Keenlyside said: "Parking attendants carry out occasional evening patrols as part of their regular duties, especially when concerns are raised with us. The evening patrols are not just focused on Kirkcaldy. Parking restrictions at the taxi rank in Hunter Street are still in force.

"There are a range of parking options in the town centre, much of which is free of charge and unrestricted."