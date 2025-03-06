£62m upgrade to Leuchars army base sets benchmark for Scottish bases

Construction has completed on a major infrastructure project to benefit soldiers based at Leuchars Station.

The £62m project saw upgraded facilities The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards and 2nd Battalion Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, including refurbished offices, garaging, a shared workshop, a central servicing and inspection facility and a new-build bespoke store. They were formally opened on Wednesday.

Belinda Lunn, Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Army Programme Director said: “I am delighted to see the result of this significant investment at Leuchars Station, which has delivered high-quality facilities for service personnel. This major upgrade in technical infrastructure has set the benchmark for our long-term programme to enhance the Army estate in Scotland.”

Brigadier Jody Davies MBE, Commander 51st Infantry Brigade and Headquarters Scotland also welcomed the work, adding: “This impressive infrastructure upgrade delivered at Leuchars Station will enable our soldiers and officers to undertake their day-to-day duties in a modern, comfortable, and efficient working environment. It is excellent to see such investment in improved infrastructure to enhance how our people live, work, train and operate in Scotland.”

Further investment is to be delivered at Leuchars under the DEO Army Programme. Construction is due to start in 2027 on living and technical infrastructure across the site.

Barry Ray, DIO MPP army programme delivery leader said: “We have been pleased to work over the past two years with our industry partners McLaughlin & Harvey and Mott MacDonald on the fifth and final phase of the Leuchars project, to provide the modern infrastructure the Army needs. We are thrilled that it is already making a positive difference for service personnel both today and will in future. This sits alongside the new medical and dental centre, which is nearing completion, as well as plans for further new facilities.”

Martin Keys, operations director at McLaughlin & Harvey said:

“We are proud to celebrate the successful completion of this strategic defence project alongside our valued partners. Utilising our specialist knowledge and growing defence capabilities we have delivered facilities that meets the highest standards of security, resilience, and functionality. This achievement reflects the dedication and expertise of our entire team, and we remain committed to supporting national defence infrastructure with excellence and integrity.”

Paul Harrison, general manager defence, Mott MacDonald added: “This has been a showcase for a one-team integrated approach and we have worked to improve Defence infrastructure in an affordable, innovative, safe and collaborative way, overcoming significant challenges including extensive ground contamination, listed building constraints and legacy infrastructure.”