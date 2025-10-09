Plans for a £6.3m community hub in Dalgety Bay have come a step closer after a planning application was submitted to Fife Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals, if approved, would see the creation of a community centre, office space, café and outdoor seating areas on Moray Way North.

Dalgety Community Trust wants to deliver a new multi-purpose, multi-generational community hub which would be owned and managed by the community for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning report explained: “For a town with 10,000 inhabitants, the extent and quality of public facilities are poor and there is underinvestment in critical social infrastructure. The town lacks a civic point of reference; an environment where the community can congregate and interact in surroundings that through their townscape, particular urban fabric and quality of accommodation, encourages a sense of place associated with the idea of ‘town centre’.

An artist's impression of what the proposed Dalgety Bay community hub will look like. (Pic: Submitted)

“The trust’s plans to develop a new community hub and civic space in Dalgety Bay are firmly rooted in an understanding of the needs of the local community and are supported by significant consultation over the last six years.”

If approved, an ‘L’ shaped building is planned which would look out across a courtyard with the main hall and café “engaging directly” with the public space.

The planning statement added: “To protect and define the courtyard, the layout of the hub includes a dedicated satellite space in the corner of the courtyard that is entered separately from the rest of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The satellite building is an important part of the brief, addressing the need for a detached space where sensitive activities can be managed away from the throng of the public threshold to the building. This separated facility has its own toilet, tea prep and storage.”

Dalgety Bay Community Hub picture (Pic: Submitted)

Public consultation has been an important factor in the development of the plans – which have already attracted £2m of council funding – with a series of sessions being held at different stages.

“Initial groundwork involved extensive community engagement, including stakeholder conversations and a public meeting, supported by early-stage architectural drawings to stimulate discussion,” added the planning statement.

“A community-wide survey conducted between summer and autumn 2023 gathered responses from 255 individuals, representing the views of approximately 689 residents. Additional engagement included a weekend public meeting, one-to-one stakeholder interviews, a primary school visit, and targeted market research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Funding opportunities were explored, and findings were compiled into a research report that informed the design process and the business plan.”

Welcoming the latest progress, trust chairperson Phil Evans said the planning application comes after nearly two years of detailed work.

“We’re thrilled to have reached this major milestone,” he said. “This is the culmination of almost two years of detailed work with our architects and engineers to prepare the design. It’s a real success story for community empowerment, our hub is being built by the community, for the community.

“With £2m of funding already pledged from Fife Council to fund the build we have made a really good start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s now over to the planners to consider our application, but the community can still have their say in this by sending comments to the council through the planning portal. It’s difficult to be sure when we will hear the outcome, but we hope this will be before the end of the year.

“There’s lots more hard work ahead to raise the rest of the funds we need for this £6.3m investment, but the publication of the planning application is a real step towards seeing our vision for a new hub in Dalgety Bay come to life.”