£800,000 funding for project to help Fifers with maths and numbers
The Fife Multiply Programme will be backed by £800,000 cash from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund for 2024/2025.
The project, which includes helping people attain a formal qualification to open doors to new jobs, career progression and/or further study, offers easy local access to free numeracy courses and initiatives. It is delivered by the council’s adult basic education team working with Fife College, Fife Voluntary Action and support from a number of providers.
Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy, and strategic planning, said: "This is a great opportunity for people to attain a qualification to open doors to new jobs, career progression or further study. The programme also offers a valuable addition to outs cost of living support, with courses on budgeting and confidence with money that can help ease the pressure of the cost of living crisis."
Fife Multiply courses can help with everyday tasks such as improving household finances, helping children with homework, making more sense of statistics and facts in the media, or improving numeracy skills specific to your line of work.
There are courses available locally for beginners and more advanced courses such as National 5 Maths, functional skills qualifications, or equivalent.