£850,000 funding boost for new major whisky storage facility in Fife town

The agency is set to provide Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) with an £850,000 grant for its innovative plans which will provide premium cask storage facilities along with bottling and additional cask services. Scottish Enterprise’s support, which complements the Dutch-owned company’s multi-million pound investment will help to deliver up to 38 full-time jobs.

The sale of 7.7 hectares at Crompton Road East, Glenrothes was one of the area's most significant industrial land sales in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formed in 2007, SWI is one of the largest investment management companies in Scotch whisky worldwide. Headquartered in the Netherlands, its plan for the Glenrothes site is to deliver a centre of excellence for the support of the cask investment and storage market that will allow Scotch to age on site. It also wants to turn the site of the former Smith Anderson paper bag factory in Falkland into a new mixed-used development, which will include a visitor centre that showcases and educates people about single malt Scotch whisky.

Keith Rennie, director of SWI, said: “The site in Glenrothes is the first step in the development of our operations into Scotland, and will become the base for our business for many years to come. The support of SDI and Fife Council’s economic development team has been invaluable in allowing us to transition to Fife, and build out our operation and prepare for the future.”