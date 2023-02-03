The business is now keen to hear from any local organisations planning projects to benefit their communities this year to see if it can help.

During 2022, FEP at Mossmorran donated grant funding to schools for STEM equipment and projects, local sports clubs for kit and Fife charities to help vulnerable people in times of crisis.

It gave £2000 to Andy’s Man Club which aims to end the stigma around men’s mental health, enabling it to buy five-a-side equipment. It also donated to East Fife and Scooniehill Riding for the Disabled, and provided equipment for Kingdom Off-Road group to help with its various youth projects.

The company supported the Cottage Centre's Christmas appeal

The donations were all made through ExxonMobil’s schools’ and communities’ funding schemes and over the years the plant has given millions of pounds to worthy recipients.

Every year the company helps with both cash and kind donations and its staff also help through volunteering days.

Martin Burrell, Manager at FEP, said: “We are happy to be able to do what we can to help out in our local communities, be it through our link schools’ programme or community donations.

“We are always pleased to hear the difference it can make to these organisations and the people they serve.”

“We would encourage groups to get in touch to see if we are able to assist.”