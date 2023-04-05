The Criterion is the regions’s sole nominee in the 2023 National Pub & Bar Awards.

It is one of ten listed across north-east Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in South Street, the family-run Criterion dates back to 1874.

The Criterion, St Andrews

It is one of 94 venues named as the best in their respective regions by the awards which aim to highlight the positive and inspiring work being carried out across the UK’s hospitality industry.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the competition, said: “We were overwhelmed by the level and quality of entries this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad