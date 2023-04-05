News you can trust since 1871
Pub awards: Criterion in St Andrews flies flag for Fife in UK pub awards

A St Andrews’ pub is flying the flag for Fife in this year’s national awards.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST

The Criterion is the regions’s sole nominee in the 2023 National Pub & Bar Awards.

It is one of ten listed across north-east Scotland.

Based in South Street, the family-run Criterion dates back to 1874.

The Criterion, St AndrewsThe Criterion, St Andrews
It is one of 94 venues named as the best in their respective regions by the awards which aim to highlight the positive and inspiring work being carried out across the UK’s hospitality industry.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the competition, said: “We were overwhelmed by the level and quality of entries this year.

“It just goes to show what magnificent work is going on across the UK hospitality sector. With outrageous energy costs, recruitment shortages and a punishing taxation system, these businesses are once again facing tough times. Now, more than ever, it’s vital that people support their local pubs and bars.”

