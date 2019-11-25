Pub plan revealed for landmark Kirkcaldy High Street building

One of Kirkcaldy High Street’s most distinctive buildings could be turned into a pub.

An English based company has bought the three-storey art deco building which currently houses Burton and Dorothy Perkins - and wants to turn it into a pub which could create between 15 and 20 jobs.

Planning documents show that the male and female clothes shops, owned by the Arcadia Group, intend to move out this autumn.

The paperwork also shows the new owners are committed to spending £102,000 on repairs which it says are “immediately required to prevent the listed building falling into disrepair.”

If councillors give the application the green light, it will mark the end of 40 years of retail on the site.

Burtons opened in March 1979 when Miss World cut the ribbon.

The retailer is now part of the troubled Arcadia Group, and it survived a UK-wide cull of 23 stores in May.

The new owners of the building are a Blackpool based company formed in 2005 which has a portfolio of 150 pubs across England and Wales.

It expanded into Scotland only last month, opening its first bar in Paisley, with others in Coatbridge and Dumfries expected to launch before Christmas.

Amber Taverns and Arcadia Group have been contacted for comment.