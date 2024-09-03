Public consultation on change of use of historic Burntisland building to create a banking hub nears its conclusion
Fife Council is currently consulting with members of the local community about plans to grant a lease and permit a change of use of part of the Common Good property on the town’s High Street.
An area on the ground floor, which was previously Fife Council’s local office and has lain unoccupied for several years, could be used to provide a banking hub for the town if the proposals go ahead.
The council is proposing to grant a ten year lease of that part of the building as a banking hub, which would provide residents with a facility offering face-to-face cash and banking transactions.
News of the potential of opening a new banking hub in the town came earlier this year when LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, recommended a hub.
These banking hubs are shared banking spaces, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone – no matter who you bank with.
Post Office employees would operate a counter service where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular transactions.
As part of the consultation anyone may make representations in respect of the proposed disposal by lease and change of use.
Representations must be in writing and include the name and address of the person making it, and they must be received by September 12, 2024.
Representations should be sent to either [email protected] or [email protected] or by post to Zahida Ramzan, Communities and Neighbourhood Service, Fife Council, Fife House, North Street, Glenrothes, KY7 5LT.
