Public consultation to be held in North East Fife on proposals for a new solar farm

A second public consultation on the proposed West Springfield Solar Farm and BESS will be held next week.

The public exhibition, hosted by BLC Energy, will take place on Friday, April 4 at Springfield Church Hall from 4pm to 8pm.

This second event follows the initial consultation on the proposals for the land west of Springfield and east of the Bow of Fife to Pitlessie Road which took place in March 2023 and was well attended, generating valuable input from locals.

At the latest event, attendees will have the opportunity to review the design and see how feedback from the first exhibition has been incorporated into the updated project plans.

BLC Energy are holding a second public consultation event on their plans to build a solar farm on land to the west of Springfield. (Pic: contributed)

The exhibition will also reveal the results of environmental assessments and surveys, including visual impact and noise.

BLC Energy will also put forward plans to allocate 50 per cent of the Community Benefit Fund to residents living within 2km of the project’s centre with the initiative being designed in partnership with Octopus Renewable Infrastructure Trust.

Neil Lindsay, project leader and managing director of BLC Energy, said: “We are excited to share our progress on the West Springfield Solar Farm and BESS with the community and to showcase how local feedback has helped to shape our plans. This project promises to deliver clean, green energy, helping to achieve Scotland’s targets of 4-6 gigwatts of solar deployed by 2030.

“What’s more, we’re taking a pioneering approach to the Community Benefit Fund, which will see local residents directly benefit from the development, in addition to community initiatives and projects. We look forward to engaging with residents and answering any questions they may have at our upcoming exhibition.”

The West Springfield Solar Farm & BESS project will feature approximately 93,000 solar panels and up to 50MW energy storage capacity. If approved, the development will generate enough electricity to power over 12,500 homes annually and reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 740,000 tons of CO2 equivalent over its operational lifespan, compared to traditional fossil fuel-based energy generation.