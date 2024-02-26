Public meeting on Palestine conflict to be held at Kirkcaldy venue
The Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign is hosting the event at the Old Kirk on Monday, March 4 at 7:00pm.
It will feature several speakers, including Wajd El-Matary, a Palestinian activist; Mick Napier, SPSC founder, and Naomi Junnor from the Jewish Network for Palestine.
The meeting comes amid rising tensions in the region. In October, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an assault on Israel with hundreds of gunmen infiltrating communities near the Gaza Strip, killing an estimated 1200 people. The Israeli military said more than 200 soldiers and civilians, including women and children, were taken to Gaza as hostages.
Since then, more than 14,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in devastating air and artillery strikes.
The SPSC SPSC campaigns against Israeli occupation, apartheid and state-directed enocide. It has hosted demonstrations in towns across Scotland since the conflict began.