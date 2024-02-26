News you can trust since 1871
Public meeting on Palestine conflict to be held at Kirkcaldy venue

A public meeting on the conflict in Palestine is set to take place in Kirkcaldy.
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Feb 2024, 18:43 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 18:44 GMT
: Citizens inspect the effects of the destruction of Al-Farouq Mosque and the buildings destroyed by the Israeli raids n Rafah, Gaza. (Pic: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

The Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign is hosting the event at the Old Kirk on Monday, March 4 at 7:00pm.

It will feature several speakers, including Wajd El-Matary, a Palestinian activist; Mick Napier, SPSC founder, and Naomi Junnor from the Jewish Network for Palestine.

The meeting comes amid rising tensions in the region. In October, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an assault on Israel with hundreds of gunmen infiltrating communities near the Gaza Strip, killing an estimated 1200 people. The Israeli military said more than 200 soldiers and civilians, including women and children, were taken to Gaza as hostages.

Since then, more than 14,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in devastating air and artillery strikes.

The SPSC SPSC campaigns against Israeli occupation, apartheid and state-directed enocide. It has hosted demonstrations in towns across Scotland since the conflict began.

