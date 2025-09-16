Public to get first say on housing plans for former car auction yard

Plans to develop a former car auction yard are set to go in front of the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, September 17, Cala Homes (East) will host the first of two consultation events on the future use of the land at Bridgend, Kinross.

The 9.3-acre site – once home to British Car Auctions - is situated close to Loch Leven and the town’s High Street, is designated as ‘white land’ within the Local Development Plan – making it suitable for a range of uses, including residential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cala has submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN), marking the start of the statutory engagement process., with a second event taking place on Wednesday, October 29 at Loch Leven Community Campus. Both sessions will run from 3.30pm to 8.30pm, and will provide an opportunity for residents to view and comment on the initial design proposals.

The former BCA site in Kinross could be a new housing development (Pic: Google Maps)

Alasdair Hughes, senior land manager with Cala Homes (East), said: “This project is a great opportunity to revitalise a disused brownfield site, while delivering new sustainable homes that meet local needs.

“We want to meet with local people and hear their views on our development proposals as they take shape. These events are a vital part of the planning process, and I’d encourage everyone with an interest in the site to come along and make their voice heard.”

Early design concepts suggest the development could deliver around 95 new homes, including a 25% onsite provision of affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cala also intends for all new homes to be gas-free, supporting the move towards sustainable living. Homes will be designed with EV charging points, and the wider proposal will integrate Cala’s Urban Wildlife Strategy and biodiversity enrichment plans.

Mr Hughes added: “This project is a great chance to unlock wider benefits for Kinross. Alongside new homes, our proposals look to enhance local infrastructure, including plans to improve active travel routes between the High Street and the Loch Leven car park, making it easier and safer for people to walk and cycle through the area.”

Cala will also explore options for delivering a community pledge with local groups.

All feedback from the consultation events will be reviewed and considered ahead of any planning application being submitted later in the year.

Full details of the consultationwill be made available on Cala’s project website following the first meeting.