Pupils and staff at Kirkcaldy School vote for new Head Boy and Head Girl
Kirkcaldy High School has unveiled its prefect leadership team for the next year.
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 12:30 pm
The roles were filled after a recent vote involving all S6 pupils and staff.
Jessica McGregor is the new Head Girl, and Daanish Mahmood the new Head Boy.
The deputies are Logan Piotrowicz, Charlie Murdoch (First Depute), Ross Szmitz), Isla Wheatley, Darci Paterson (First Depute), and Ramiza Ahma.
Derek Allan, rector, said that he was exceptionally proud of all those elected, and that he was looking forward to working with them.