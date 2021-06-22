The roles were filled after a recent vote involving all S6 pupils and staff.

Jessica McGregor is the new Head Girl, and Daanish Mahmood the new Head Boy.

The deputies are Logan Piotrowicz, Charlie Murdoch (First Depute), Ross Szmitz), Isla Wheatley, Darci Paterson (First Depute), and Ramiza Ahma.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy High School Head Boy and Head Girl 2012-22: Pictured are Logan Piotrowicz (Depute), Charlie Murdoch (First Depute), Ross Szmitz (Depute), Isla Wheatley (Depute), Darci Paterson (First Depute), Ramiza Ahmad (Depute), with Head Girl and Head Boy Jessica McGregor and Daanish Mahmood in front.

Derek Allan, rector, said that he was exceptionally proud of all those elected, and that he was looking forward to working with them.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.