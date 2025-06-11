Pupils at small Fife school launch outdoor reading cafe to inspire love of books

A primary school in a small Fife village has opened an outdoor reading cafe to inspire a love of books.

Youngsters at Star Primary proudly opened the gates to their new venture on Wednesday (June 4).

The outdoor reading cafe, called McBooks, is their newest and most imaginative initiative yet, and it marks a significant milestone in the school’s reading journey which aims to spark a lifelong love of reading among pupils, staff, and the wider community.

The café, created by the school’s enthusiastic Reading Schools leadership team, known as the Reading Rockstars, was developed as part of its commitment to the Reading Schools programme — an accreditation scheme led by the Scottish Book Trust.

Youngsters at Star Primary at their outdoor reading cafe, called McBooks (Pic: Submitted)

It supports schools to embed reading for pleasure into everyday school life, enrich the school environment, and build community connections through literature.

Star recently earned a silver accreditation, and it has continued on its path to gold with dedication and creativity.

The official opening of McBooks was a heartwarming community event, graced by Clare Fulton from the Scottish Book Trust, who cut the ribbon alongside pupils and staff. The occasion also welcomed several special guests, including members of the community police, local families, and residents from the surrounding area, who joined in to celebrate the power of reading.

Lorna Mill, class teacher, said: “It’s a brilliant example of how reading can bring people together. McBooks isn’t just a reading space - it’s a symbol of creativity, collaboration, and community spirit.”

At the launch of McBooks (Pic: Submitted)

Throughout the term, pupils have been engaging in a variety of reading-themed activities. They have had the chance to select new reading materials, collaborate with a professional illustrator to craft an interactive story using junk modelling, and establish meaningful connections with residents of a nearby nursing home through shared storytelling sessions.

These initiatives have not only broadened students' exposure to diverse genres and reading experiences but also nurtured empathy, confidence, and joy through meaningful interactions with others.

With McBooks now open, Star is continuing its journey to becoming a gold-accredited Reading School, proving that with vision and heart, even the smallest school projects can turn into community-changing legacies.

For more information on the Reading Schools programme, visit www.readingschools.scot