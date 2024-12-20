Pupils at two Fife schools set for Arctic trip of a lifetime as Polar Academy returns to Kingdom

A project which takes pupils on life-changing trips to the Arctic is returning to Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes High School will get the chance to take part in an expedition with the Polar Academy in 2026.

The renowned Scottish teenage mental health charity has included both in its 2025/2026 programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its year-long programme designed to support 13–17-year-olds facing mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. Through weekly physical and mental training sessions, students build the strength and skills needed for their 10-day Arctic expedition which will take place in 2026. For updates on The Polar Academy’s work in Fife and beyond, visit www.thepolaracademy.org

The youngsters from two Fife schools will head to the Arctic in 2026 (Pic: Submitted)

Craig Mathieson, founder of initiative and renowned Scottish polar explorer, expressed his excitement: "This programme is not just about Arctic exploration; it’s about helping young people find their voice, their confidence, and their purpose. By pushing their boundaries, these students will realise they are capable of far more than they imagined."

The year-long training will include weekly fitness, endurance and team-building training, and public speaking opportunities to share their journey and inspire others in their community.

The Polar Academy’s work is fully funded through the support of charitable trusts, foundations, patrons, and corporate partners, and a range of fundraising activities and events. With the cost of sending each young person on this transformative journey amounting to approximately £25,000, community support is essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local businesses are encouraged to rally behind this initiative.

Craig said: "Whether through direct sponsorship from local businesses or individuals raising funds, together we can create lasting change for the selected young people and their families of Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy."

The Polar Academy’s work has transformed the lives of 240 young people since its inception in 2014. Participants gain improved mental and physical wellbeing, enhanced self-esteem, and a newfound sense of purpose. Graduates often go on to inspire thousands of peers through community talks and events.

Parents, teachers, and the wider community are all integral to the success of the programme. Families participate in training sessions, and local supporters help create a network of encouragement and inspiration.