Pupils to complete relay from Paris to St Andrews to commemorate 100 years since Eric Liddell's Olympic victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twelve St Leonards students are set to embark on an incredible fundraising challenge to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Eric Liddell’s Olympic victory.

The pupils are setting their sights on a 680 mile relay from Paris to St Andrews, beginning on Sunday.

They aim to raise significant funds for their chosen charities – Mary’s Meals and the Personal Best Foundation, supported by England Athletics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The students will begin their journey at the Scots Kirk Church in Paris, where Liddell gave his powerful address, and finish at St Andrews Beach, near the Eric Liddell Community Centre.

The St Leonards students are taking part in a relay from France to St Andrews to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Eric Liddell's Olympic victory. (Pic: submitted)

The team, supported and mentored by Senior Deputy Head, Dawn Pemberton, are aiming to raise £20,000 for the charities and their efforts go beyond merely covering the relay’s logistical needs of transport, lodging and food. They are committed to propelling Liddell’s values and raising funds for their important chosen charities.

Paddy Pennycook, one of the six students taking part in the actual relay, said: “It’s a great honour to be part of this inspiring project and I am really looking forward to running and being part of the Eric Liddell story.”

Their initiative has also been rewarded in the shape of winning the school the Boarding Schools Association (BSA) Best Community Award in the ‘On Board’ Initiative category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award recognises outstanding community engagement and service, highlighting the school’s dedication to meaningful community impact.

Maddie Fleetham, Head of School and part of the organising team, said: “I am so pleased that our efforts have been recognised by the BSA. It is amazing to play a part in this ongoing project and to be collaborating with other students from Eltham College who share similar values.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity we have been given to make a positive impact on our community.”

The initiative shows how historical inspiration and modern day action can unite to forge a path of meaningful community engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad