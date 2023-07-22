Pygmy goats and pilates at Fife farm in a unique toast to whisky landmark

Pilates fans attended a class with difference at Bellcraig Farm, near Glenrothes, where they were joined by the pygmy goats - named Maggie, Mabel, Hazel, Fergus and Angus - while taking part in a whisky tasting event to mark an important milestone. They enjoyed three drams with a summer theme.

The event was hosted by Jo Munro of the Pilates Attic in Edinburgh - the only one in Scotland which offers the goat-pilates combination which has become a big hit with enthusiasts in the USA.

