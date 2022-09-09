Queen Elizabeth: Bells toll at Dunfermline Abbey to mourn Queen

The doors to Dunfermline Abbey Church will also be open for people to have a place to remember the Monarch who died at the age of 96.

The abbey’s bells will toll at noon as a mark of respect for Her Majesty the Queen.

The church will be open until midday and then again between 1:00pm and 5:00pm.

Dunfermline Abbey

