Queen Elizabeth: Bells toll at Dunfermline Abbey to mourn Queen
The bells will toll at one of Fife’s historic landmarks today in honour of Her Majesty.
The doors to Dunfermline Abbey Church will also be open for people to have a place to remember the Monarch who died at the age of 96.
The abbey’s bells will toll at noon as a mark of respect for Her Majesty the Queen.
The church will be open until midday and then again between 1:00pm and 5:00pm.
Visitors can sit in the pews or in the Memorial Chapel.