Queen Elizabeth: Fife leaders pay tribute to an ‘extraordinary reign’

Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Hundreds of people have started to gather at Buckingham Palace with some already laying floral tributes.

Jim Leishman, Provost of Fife, said: “Our Queen has had an extraordinary reign and Scotland has always had a special place in her heart.

HM Queen returning to Holyrood Palace after she opened the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in 2002.

"She paid many visits to our Kingdom of Fife over the years, including to officially open the new Queensferry Crossing in 2017.

“Her legacy lives on as she will in the hearts of all of us.”

Robert W Balfour, Lord-Lieutenant of Fife said: "On behalf of all the people of Fife, I have conveyed our sincere condolences to His Majesty The King. Her Majesty The Queen was held in high regard and was loved and admired by many Fifers.

"Her Majesty was greatly respected in the United Kingdom and throughout the world for her lifetime of dedication and service to our nation and to the Commonwealth.

"I recall the many times she visited Fife, most recently in 2017 when she opened the new Queensferry Crossing and in 2018 when she presented new colours to The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards at Leuchars.

"It has been my great privilege to serve as The Queen’s Lord-Lieutenant of Fife and I look forward to supporting the work of our new King who has already demonstrated his commitment to the development of a modern monarchy for our changing times."

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North-East Fife, paid tribute to Her Majesty’s remarkable service to her country.

The Lib Dem politician said: ““For me there is a real sense of unanchoring here.

“The vast majority of people in North East Fife will have lived the entirety of their lives under the Queen as our monarch and this very much marks the end of an era.

“We were all Elizabethans without realising it.”

Ms Chamberlain continued: “The service that the Queen gave to our country over her seventy years on the throne is just remarkable.

“No matter your view of the monarchy I am sure that I share the feelings of everyone in North East Fife at this time – and I send my condolences and those of everyone in North East Fife to her family and loved ones.”

Councillor David Graham, Buckhaven, Methil, Methilhill and Wemyss Villages, also paid tribute to her lifetime of service.

He said: “My thoughts and sympathy go to The Royal Family on the news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“The Queen dedicated herself to a lifetime of public service and has been a stable and reliable leader during many times of challenge.

“Let Her Majesty rest in peace.”

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, which Her Majesty was Patron of, also paid tribute.

Peter Forster, captain, said, “We are greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty today.