Queen Elizabeth: Flags at half mast as Kirkcaldy MP and MSP pay tribute
Kirkcaldy’s MP and MSP have paid tribute to the Queen as flags were lowered to half mast and the first flowers laid at the town’s War Memorial.
Neale Hanvey MP said the death of the 96-year old Monarch was “a moment of great loss to many” while David Torrance MSP said her passing marked the end of an era.
Their tributes came as Fife prepared to open books of condolence in towns across the region, and flags were lowered at all official buildings.
Mr Hanvey, who represents Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, said: “The news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth is undoubtedly an event of global significance.
“While the Queen’s passing will be marked in a personal way from home to home across the constituency, it is important that we remember that this is a moment of great loss to many.
“This is especially true of the Queen’s own family, and in their time of grief it is incumbent on everyone to act with the respect we would wish for our own loved ones.”
He said the Alba Party had suspended all campaigning activity for the immediate future, adding: “The time for political debate will of course return, but this is an appropriate time for us all to reflect on the past and consider the future.”
Mr Torrance, SNP MSP for the town, paid personal tribute.
He said: “As the country’s longest serving monarch, the Queen touched a part of everyone’s life, not only in the UK and Commonwealth but also the world.
“The Queen has had an extraordinary reign and has been a constant presence throughout my life as well as the whole nation.
“As head of state she has guided the country through many difficult times, and we will all always be indebted to her for her steadfast resolve when it mattered the most.
“She has always held a special place in her heart for Scotland and it’s fitting that she was to spend her final moments in the place that she loved so dearly.
“Her passing marks an end of an era, she will be sorely missed, and my thoughts are with all members of the Royal Family.”