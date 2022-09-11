Traffic came to a standstill on the motorway, and lay-bys and all vantage points were packed as people paused to pay tribute as the cortege passed.

The journey, which began at Balmoral, is now heading to Edinburgh where huge crowds await.

The convoy, led by the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin, crossed the River Forth from Fife around five-and-three-quarter hours after leaving Balmoral.

Up river from the original Forth road and rail crossings, the structure was officially opened by the Queen on September 4 2017, 53 years to the day after she opened the adjacent Forth Road Bridge.

