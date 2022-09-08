Queen Elizabeth II: Her Majesty's visits to Fife over the years in pictures
Following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, we look back on her visits to the district over the years in this special photo gallery.
In the last seven decades The Queen visited Fife’s communities on many occasions.
Each time she was met by crowds of locals, keen to catch a glimpse of the royal.
Among her visits were a visit to Kirkcaldy with her late husband Prince Philip in 1958, when she also visited Rothes Colliery in Thornton on the same day and a visit to Dunfermline Abbey.
The reigning monarch officially opened the Forth Road Bridge in 1964 and then the Queensferry Crossing in 2017.
Over the years she visited Leuchars several times, meeting with troops stationed there and their families.
Here are just a few photographs from her time in the Kingdom.