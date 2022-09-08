News you can trust since 1871
Queen Elizabeth II: Her Majesty's visits to Fife over the years in pictures

Following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, we look back on her visits to the district over the years in this special photo gallery.

By Fiona Dobie
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:30 pm

In the last seven decades The Queen visited Fife’s communities on many occasions.

Each time she was met by crowds of locals, keen to catch a glimpse of the royal.

Among her visits were a visit to Kirkcaldy with her late husband Prince Philip in 1958, when she also visited Rothes Colliery in Thornton on the same day and a visit to Dunfermline Abbey.

The reigning monarch officially opened the Forth Road Bridge in 1964 and then the Queensferry Crossing in 2017.

Over the years she visited Leuchars several times, meeting with troops stationed there and their families.

Here are just a few photographs from her time in the Kingdom.

1. Kirkcaldy, 1958

Prince Phillip and The Queen in Kirkcaldy in 1958

Photo: TSPL

2. Leuchars, 1957

Queen Elizabeth II visits RAF Leuchars to present the standard to the 43rd Squadron - 'The Fighting Cocks'

Photo: Unknown

3. Leuchars, 1957

Queen Elizabeth visits the RAF at Leuchars and is seen watching the controls being operated by a pilot

Photo: Unknown

4. Queen Elizabeth II visit to Dunfermline Abbey - Queen and Duke with Rev R Dollar

Queen Elizabeth II visits Dunfermline Abbey. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh with Rev R Dollar.

Photo: Unknown

