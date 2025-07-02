Queen makes special visit to Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre in Kirkcaldy

The Queen made a special visit to our Maggie’s Centre as part of her visit to Kirkcaldy.

She attended in her role as president of Maggie’s Cancer Care Centres, and met staff as well as volunteers and senior figures within the organisation. Queen Camilla was welcome by honorary honorary patrons, Sarah Brown, Kirsty Wark and Chris Hartness, as well as Dame Laure Lee, Maggie’s chief executive, and Debbie McCrae, centra head at the Kirkcaldy facility in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital.

Dame Laura said: “It is always a joy to welcome Her Majesty to one of our centres, especially one she has never been to before. As always, she was incredibly generous with her time and listened closely to our centre visitors as they shared their stories. We are so grateful for her continued support.”

During her visit, The Queen met people who have used the centre after getting a cancer diagnosis, including Gregor Forbes, 37, was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkins Lymphoma in January 2022.

KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - JULY 2: Queen Camilla (centre) president of Maggie's, with Kirsty Wark (left), Wife of former prime minister Gordon Brown, Sarah Brown and Dame Laura Lee (right) during a visit to Maggie's, Fife, to celebrate the work of volunteers and members of staff at Victoria Hospital on July 2, 2025 in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Scotland with members of the Royal Family for a Royal Week until Friday, July 04. (Photo by Mike Boyd - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

He said: “She was warm, friendly and interested to hear what I had to say about my own cancer experience and how I had been supported by Maggie’s in Fife. It’s a day I will never forget.”

Sarah Brown has supported Maggie’s for more than 20 years. As patron, she was instrumental in helping to raise the funds to build Maggie's Centres in Oxford, Cheltenham, Swansea, Nottingham and Newcastle through the charity's ‘Joy of Living’ campaign.

She said: “I am so proud to have been part of Maggie’s as it has grown into a UK wide charity supporting thousands of people following a cancer diagnosis, as well as their loved ones, every year."

Television journalist, presenter and author Kirsty Wark, who has been a Maggie’s patron for more than 20 years, added: “I am delighted to be here to welcome Her Majesty to Fife. It is always inspiring to hear people living with cancer talk about the profound impact Maggie’s has on their lives when facing a diagnosis.”

Maggie’s Fife was designed by the late Dame Zaha Hadid., and it opened in 2006. It supports around 9000 visits a year from people with cancer, as well as family and friends.

Carol Potter, chief executive, NHS Fife said: “Maggie’s plays a truly unique role in supporting people living with cancer, offering comfort, compassion and practical help in a calm and welcoming environment. The support the centre provides is not only invaluable to patients and their families, but also to our staff at Victoria Hospital and across NHS Fife, who work closely with the Maggie’s team every day. We are incredibly proud of this partnership and the difference it continues to make to people’s lives across Fife.”