Queen’s award for Fife based fire rescue charity

An organisation which promotes the preservation of life from fire and other emergencies has received the Queen’s Award for voluntary services.

Thornton-based IFRA – International Fire And Rescue Association – accepted the honour from Robert Balfour, Lord Lieutenant of Fife at a ceremony hosted by Fife Council.

Mr Balfour said, “The organisation is one of the best and this has now been recognised as this award is the MBE for voluntary groups.”

David Kay OBE, director of IFRA paid tribute to his team of volunteers for their continued hard work sending emergency equipment and travelling out to over 20 countries to train local first responders on tackling fires and other emergencies.

The organisation is based in Thornton and is always happy to hear from volunteers who can help out with training/collecting supplies and admin support.