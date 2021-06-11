Queen's Birthday Honours: These are the four Fifers recognised for their work

Dr Christine Lusk is receiving an MBE.

Kenneth Blair Muir, from Ladybank, is getting a CBE for services to education, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brian George Ewing, from St Andrews – currently director at the Institute of Sport and Exercise at the University of Dundee, is getting an OBE for services to sport and higher education.

David Frederick Morley Dykes, from Rosyth, is getting an MBE for services to Perth Academy and the community in Perth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Christine Lusk, from Anstruther, is getting an MBE for services to accessibility and young people. She is currently the head of special projects at the University of St Andrews.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “Her Majesty’s Birthday Honours are a fitting tribute to those in Scotland and right across the UK who have done so much to get the country through the pandemic. That includes Ian McCubbin for his work on the vaccines taskforce, Professor Michael Barrett of the Glasgow Lighthouse covid testing lab, and former chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen.

“The honours list shows the wealth of talent in Scotland’s public life. From ophthalmologist Carrie MacEwen, to financial expert Anne Richards, and Edinburgh Council Chief Executive Andrew Kerr, a host of Scots are recognised for their contribution to Scottish society.

“Her Majesty has also recognised the depth of dedication and commitment in local communities across the country, with awards for the unsung heroes up and down Scotland.