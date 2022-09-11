Queen’s funeral: Cortege to pass through Fife today en route to Holyrood Palace

While thousands are expected to line streets in the cities, there will be very few viewing points as it makes its way through the Kingdom.

The cortege is expected to travel across the Queensferry Crossing late afternoon as it travels down the M90 from Perth and Dundee to the capital.

Fife Council has closed a number of footbridges en route, including the access stairwell to the adjacent Forth Road Bridge.

Members of the Royal Family view flowers left at Balmoral Castle. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Full details of the route were announced yesterday.

It starts at 10:00am when six gamekeepers from the estate lift The Queen’s coffin into a hearse which will then depart Royal Deeside to Aberdeen.

The journey will then travel through the Angus countryside to Dundee where a major operation will be in place to allow people to pay their last respects.

The speed limit on the Kingsway will be reduced to 40mph for its whole length throughout the day in the interests of public safety.

Anyone wishing to attend is urged to plan ahead and be prepared for spending many hours at the roadside.

Transport Scotland and Police Scotland also urged people not to throw flowers the cortege.

Traffic Scotland operator manager Stein Connelly said: “This is an event of unprecedented scale. Even the recent COP26 gathering in Glasgow cannot match the amount of preparation and planning that has gone into this operation.

“Every effort will be made to minimise disruption to the travelling public, but significant delays are expected. Please plan ahead and use public transport where possible. If you absolutely have to travel by car, allow extra time and only park within designated areas.”

Significant numbers of stewards are being drafted in, alongside police officers, to help keep the public safe.

The northbound road and the A90 will operate as normal.

The cortege will continue into Edinburgh, through the west of the city and down the full length of the Royal Mile to the Palace of Holyroodhouse by about 4:00pm.