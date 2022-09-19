Queen‘s funeral: Fife falls silent for state funeral of late Monarch

The Kingdom will pause to pay its final respects the late Monarch who died at the age of 96.

Shops, supermarkets, schools and colleges, sports and leisure centres, libraries, museums, and offices will all be closed today to allow staff to observe the national Bank Holiday and watch the service.

Many council services will be impacted.

HM Queen

Some stores will re-open from 5:00pm.

Stagecoach is operating a Sunday service, but Scotrail is running a normal service.

Several churches in Fife are screening the funeral which begins at 11:00am.

They include St Bryce Kirk in Kirkcaldy, plus the Holy Trinity Church in St Andrews.

The University of St Andrews is also broadcasting the funeral in Younger Hall.

The venue will be open from 9:00am with the broadcast featuring coverage ahead of the funeral which begins at 11:00am

There will be two minutes’ silence at midday.

The state funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey in London.

It will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster. Prayers will be said by the Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator.