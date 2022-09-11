It was held just an hour after the Queen’s final journey from Balmoral Castle travelled through Fife and across the Queensferry Crossing to the capital where thousands of people lined the streets all the way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The six-hour journey took the cortege from her beloved castle to Ballater, Aberdeen, and on to Dundee where the roads were also lined with people.

It also took in Perth before heading down the motorway, with laybys and all vantage points packed with people eager to witness a historic procession.

Robert Balfour, Lord Lieutenant, salutes at the proclamation ceremony at the County Buildings in Cupar (Pic: Cath Ruane)

While other towns and cities staged public announcements, the Kingdom’s was held in front of invited dignitaries only.

Guests included Provost, Councillor Jim Leishman, Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North-East Fife, and David Ross, leader of Fife Council.

Robert Balfour, Lord Lieutenant of Fife, and Steve Grimmond, chief executive of Fife Council, spoke at the ceremony.

Robert Balfour, Lord Lieutenant (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The formality was underlined with flags either side of the podium which sat under the shadow large portraits.

On the left Thomas Erskine, the ninth Earl of Kellie, and, on the right, the Rt Hon John, Earl of Hopetoun, Lord Lieutenant of Linlithgow, Order of the Bath, Lieutenant General and Colonel of the 92nd regiment of the Highland Infantry. The portrait was hung in recognition of his Lordship’s public service and private virtues.

Welcoming guests, Mr Balfour said: “Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the world,and we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest reigning monarch.”

Mr Grimmond gave the formal proclamation before the gathering sang God Save The King for the first time in the Kingdom.

Steve Grimmond, chief executive of Fife Council, makes the formal proclamation at the County Buildings in Cupar (Pic: Cath Ruane)

He also called for three cheers for the King.

The proclamation read:

Whereas it has pleased Almighty God to call to His Mercy our late Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of Blessed and Glorious Memory, by whose Decease the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

We therefore, the Lords Spiritual and Temporal of this Realm, and Members of the House of Commons, together with other members of Her Majesty’s Privy Council and representatives of the Realms and Territories, Aldermen, and Citizens of London and others, do now hereby with one voice and Consent of Tongue and Heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the Death of our late Sovereign of Happy Memory, become our only lawful and rightful Liege Lord Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, to whom we do acknowledge all Faith and Obedience with humble Affection; beseeching God by whom Kings and Queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy Years to reign over us.