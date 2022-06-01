Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Fifers among Queen's Birthday Honours recipients

Author Ian Rankin and Chief Constable Iain Livingstone have both been knighted in the Honours List, which has been released slightly earlier than usual to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The chief constable, from Dunfermline, has been given the honour for his services to policing, while the knighthood has been bestowed on the author of the popular Rebus novels for his services to literature and charity.

The 62-year-old writer, who originally hails from Cardenden, said it was “amazing to be honoured in this way”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Rankin has been given a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours. Pic: Hamish Brown.

It comes after he received an OBE for services to literature in 2002.

Among the others from Fife recognised in these latest honours are three scholars from the University of St Andrews.

The institution’s principal and vice-chancellor Professor Sally Mapstone has become a Dame.

She is the second woman in succession to hold the role at the university and is a leding figure in Scottish and UK higher education.

She was appointed principal in 2016 and steered the university to top of the list in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022.

Dr Isobel Falconer MBE, a leading historian of mathematics at the university, has received an MBE for her services to the history of mathematics and science.

Dr Falconer has helped to develop and modernise the University of St Andrews’ MacTutor History of Mathematics archive which is considered to be the authoritative resource for mathematics and its history around the world.

The MacTutor archive has over two million hits per week from users in 180 countries and it aims to overcome gender and ethnic stereotypes about mathematics, highlighting the work of overlooked figures.

The university’s director of sport and exercise, Stephen Stewart, will receive an MBE for services to sport.

He is considered a leading figure in the sports industry for nearly three decades, working to increase engagement in sport for the benefit of participants, particularly young people.

He helped develop a national sports volunteering project linked to the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and as a founder of the Wallace Group – a collaboration of seven universities in the UK wiht a shared interest in promoting sports and health workshops in developing countries – he’s improved the lives of children in Zambia through sport.

Claire Lavelle, from Kirkcaldy, has also been given an MBE for services to wellbeing of students, teachers and staff in education.

She is the founder of Hive of Wellbeing – an entrepreneurial coaching and mentoring service to support the mental health of teachers.

As a result of her coaching service, the mental health and well-being of students and teachers has improved enormously and the impact of her work has been recognised by the Scottish Government.

Meanwhile, Professor Jean Scott, from Cupar, who was latterly associate postgraduate dean with NHS Education for Scotland, has received an OBE for her services to medical education.