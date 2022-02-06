Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Her Majesty's visits to Fife over the years in pictures

In the last seven decades Queen Elizabeth II has visited Fife’s communities on many occasions.

Each time she has been met by crowds of locals, keen to catch a glimpse of the royal.

Among her visits were a visit to Kirkcaldy with her late husband Prince Philip in 1958, when she also visited Rothes Colliery in Thornton on the same day and a visit to Dunfermline Abbey in X.

The reigning monarch officially opened the Forth Road Bridge in 1964 and then the Queensferry Crossing in 2017.

Over the years she has visited Leuchars several times, meeting with troops stationed there and their families.

Here are just a few photographs from her time in the Kingdom.

1. Leuchars, 1957 Queen Elizabeth II visits RAF Leuchars to present the standard to the 43rd Squadron - 'The Fighting Cocks'

2. Leuchars, 1957 Queen Elizabeth visits the RAF at Leuchars and is seen watching the controls being operated by a pilot

3. Queen Elizabeth II visit to Dunfermline Abbey - Queen and Duke with Rev R Dollar Queen Elizabeth II visits Dunfermline Abbey. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh with Rev R Dollar.

4. Kirkcaldy, 1958 Prince Phillip and The Queen on the balcony of Kirkcaldy's Town House in 1958.