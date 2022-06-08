Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Fife: Housing group plants trees as part of Green Canopy

With a focus on planting sustainably, it encourages the planting of trees across the UK to create a legacy which will benefit future generations.

Planting at their head office in Glenrothes, the association has joined families, schools and community groups from across the country who have already planted over a million trees in more than 6500 locations.

Kingdom Group chief executive, Bill Banks, with one of the newly planted oak trees at Kingdom’s Glenrothes headquarters.

Bill Banks, Kingdom Group chief executive, said: “At Kingdom we’re proud to take part in the Queen’s Green Canopy project. We chose oak trees for their royal connection but also because of the incredible variety of wildlife they support as they grow.