Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Fife: Housing group plants trees as part of Green Canopy

Kingdom Housing Association has planted oak trees in Glenrothes as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy- a unique tree planting initiative created to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

By Darren Gibb
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 2:49 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 2:49 pm

With a focus on planting sustainably, it encourages the planting of trees across the UK to create a legacy which will benefit future generations.

Planting at their head office in Glenrothes, the association has joined families, schools and community groups from across the country who have already planted over a million trees in more than 6500 locations.

Kingdom Group chief executive, Bill Banks, with one of the newly planted oak trees at Kingdom’s Glenrothes headquarters.

Bill Banks, Kingdom Group chief executive, said: “At Kingdom we’re proud to take part in the Queen’s Green Canopy project. We chose oak trees for their royal connection but also because of the incredible variety of wildlife they support as they grow.

"The trees are accompanied by commemorative plaques set in stone plinths and will be a reminder for future generations of how the nation has come together to tackle climate change.”

