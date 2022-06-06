Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Kirkcaldy community centre’s dancing and afternoon tea

The group, which meets at Linton Lane Centre in Templehall, enjoyed music from the 50s and 60s as well as a delicious meal.

With live music provided by Tam Frame, and afternoon tea supplied by local company, The Bean Deli, the Panthers danced the day away whilst sharing fond memories of The Queen over the years.

Linton Lane Centre's hall was packed with well-wishers.

Mandy Henderson, centre manager, said: “The Grey Panthers hosted the jubilee event last Friday as a way to mark this special occasion and to pay their respects to The Queen.

"Over 70 people attended the party who all had an amazing time – it was a really lovely afternoon.

"Tam Frame provided some wonderful entertainment with live music, and The Bean Deli catered the event with a delicious afternoon tea.”

Mandy said that after the last couple of years with multiple COVID lockdowns and social-distancing, it was great to see the centre’s hall full again.

"After the last few years it’s great to see our hall full again for a wonderful community event,” she said.

"After our Christmas Day event this is the biggest event that we have held since the coronavirus appeared.

"Our craft group pulled out all of the stops to decorate the hall in red, white, and blue and everyone who came dressed in their best clothes and really made an effort.

Mandy Henderson with local councillor, Judy Hamilton.