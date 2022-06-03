The ‘hats’ change with every season, and this time around the knitter has placed a crown to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Local people say that it is a welcome addition to the box, with visitors and staff to the hospital looking forward to each new season as the knitter changes the topper.

The mysterious knitter has left a crown topper to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A member of staff at the hospital said: "A beautiful knitted Jubilee crown that somebody knitted has appeared on Royal Mail postbox outside Cameron Hospital – the knitted tops appear on the postbox with every changing season.

“Whoever it is I'd like to thank them, it's appreciated by the patients and the staff every time they pass the gates, visit relatives, or go to work.”

Are you the mysterious knitter or know who is? If so please email: [email protected].