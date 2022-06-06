A street party was held in Oriel Crescent, Kirkcaldy

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Pictures from celebrations held in Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn

By Allan Crow
Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:58 am

Beacons were lit on several towns, and, in Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn, community groups and residents staged their own celebrations.

These are just a few of the photos from a sunny weekend ...

1. Platinum jubilee celebrations

Kinghorn Community Centre's afternoon tea featured entertainment from Kirkcaldy Dance and Joy Aitken Dance School.

2. Platinum jubilee celebrations

Ballroom dancing from Esme and Evie from Kirkcaldy Dance school at Kinghorn Community Centre's afternoon tea celebration.

3. Platinum jubilee celebrations

Fife Department Store staqed a weekend of celebrations in store on Kirkcaldy High Street. The attractions for youngsters included this bouncy castle.

4. Platinum jubilee celebrations

A Jubilee Afternoon Tea at Kinghorn Community Centre.

