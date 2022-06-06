Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Pictures from celebrations held in Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn

Beacons were lit on several towns, and, in Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn, community groups and residents staged their own celebrations.
These are just a few of the photos from a sunny weekend ...
1. Platinum jubilee celebrations
Kinghorn Community Centre's afternoon tea featured entertainment from Kirkcaldy Dance and Joy Aitken Dance School.
Photo:
2. Platinum jubilee celebrations
Ballroom dancing from Esme and Evie from Kirkcaldy Dance school at Kinghorn Community Centre's afternoon tea celebration.
Photo:
3. Platinum jubilee celebrations
Fife Department Store staqed a weekend of celebrations in store on Kirkcaldy High Street.
The attractions for youngsters included this bouncy castle.
Photo:
4. Platinum jubilee celebrations
A Jubilee Afternoon Tea at Kinghorn Community Centre.
Photo: