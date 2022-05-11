The event, on Friday, June 3, is being organised by Kirkcaldy Salvation Army and staff at Hayfield Community Centre.

It will take place from 10.00am to 2.00p.m.

Captain Andrew Manley from Kirkcaldy Salvation Army said the street party and fun day will be held in the grounds of the Salvation Army and at Hayfield Community Centre, both in Hayfield Road.

He said the celebration will move indoors in the event of bad weather and that the community centre is providing the food with a Salvation Army emergency van supplying the drinks.

Captain Manley revealed how the event came about: “The idea started with a discussion at the Salvation Army about how to best mark the important national Platinum Jubilee event, he said.

“This has been promoted as a way of bringing communities together in a joyful way, which is very much in line with our values.

“Having worked closely with the community centre for sometime now- we worked together to provide 3500 meals for families during the pandemic - we approached them about teaming up and using the whole site to provide as many activities as possible, and reaching as much of the community as we can.

"We are excited to be working together to serve our community.”

He said it is important to mark such an incredible royal milestone: “The jubilee marks a unique occasion. No other head of state has been on the throne for 70 years.

"After the events of the last two years, bringing people together in a positive way is so important. The Royal Family and the Queen are significant elements of our society and we want to join in with celebrating this event.”

There will be various activities around a 1950s theme – including a sing-along, photo booth, memorabilia, live music, fancy dress competition, and a remembrance tree.And for children, there will be a bouncy castle, face and hand painting, a chance to play 1950s games, crafts, a sweet shop from that era, picture puzzle trail and their own fancy dress competition with prizes to win.