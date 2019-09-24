Quest to tell story of four Spanish Civil War volunteers from Levenmouth

During the course of the Spanish Civil War, thousands of volunteers from around the world signed up to support the Spanish republic.

Now the search is on for more information about four Levenmouth men who fought against the Nationalists.

While speaking to his 90-year-old uncle in Lower Methil, William Logie learned about the four volunteers.

A relative of William fought in the civil war when she was in her late teens, but would not say much about her experience in Spain.

William hopes to track down the families of the four men – James Fisher, G Carr, Hugh Sloan and J Carlton – and find out more about their experiences that could be used to put together an article.

“There must be relatives out there who know more about these guys,” he said.

“It’s an interesting period. I want to do a piece about them and their stories, see if I can find any photos of them or anything they said.

“I think the story will get bigger when I start digging, but I’m focusing on these guys at the moment. They knew my uncle. He’s quite lucid about the whole thing.”

Despite the efforts of the 550 military volunteers who came from Scotland, and thousands from other countries around the world, the Nationalists won in 1939.

William said his interest in the war began when he dated a Spanish woman when he was younger.

Anyone with information about the four men can contact William by emailing w.logie1@ntlworld.com or by calling 01483 571073.