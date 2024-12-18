Questions raised over future of Burntisland's wildflower meadow
The land by the Platform Studios was cleared of its wildflower meadow with absolutely no warning back in June when Network Rail created space for containers as they worked at the nearby viaduct.
The rail equipment has now been removed from the site, which has been welcomed by local Conservative councillor Kathleen Leslie, however she believes that questions still remain.
Ms Leslie said: “When I visited the site in early June this year I was astounded to discover what Network Rail had done with no prior contact or advice to the studios, the community or elected representatives.
"I fully understand why the space was required but the lack of communication was downright arrogant and inconsiderate by Network Rail.
"They claim to prioritise sustainability and the environment but their actions seemed to indicate otherwise.
"Now their site equipment has been removed from the area and the land levelled I would like to know the timeframe for restoration of the meadow and what input they intend to have with the community?
"Are they intending to provide seeds and plants and will they take advice on what will grow best there to support birds and other wildlife?
"I have written to Network Rail to request feedback on what they will do, who they will consult with and a clear timescale for any maintenance work to be carried out.”
A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We used our land next to Burntisland station to place a site compound while working to refurbish the viaduct.
“This project is due to be completed before the new year, and we will re-seed the land in the spring, working with our sustainability team to decide on what type of flowers and grasses will work best in this location.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.