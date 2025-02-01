R&A announces return of The Open to the Home Of Golf in St Andrews

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Open is set to return to the Home Of Golf in St Andrews.

The R&A has announced that the 155th championship will be played over the Old Course from July 11-18, 2027 - the 31st time it has be staged in Fife.

It will be the first time it has returned to the Kingdom since a record-breaking 290,000 fans attended the 150th Open in 2022, a historic occasion that culminated in Cameron Smith producing a remarkable final round 64 to lift the famous Claret Jug.

The competition will mark 100 years since legendary amateur Bobby Jones triumphed in The Open at St Andrews in 1927 when his six-shot margin of victory saw him successfully defend the title he won the previous year at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

The 150th Open at the Old Course (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Mark Darbon, chief executive of The R&A, who took up the role last month, said, “I’m hugely excited to be making this my first announcement at The R&A. I’m looking forward to The Open’s return to St Andrews every bit as much as the fans and the players. There is something incredibly special about The Open being played on the Old Course and so many of the great champions have walked these fairways since the first staging here in 1873.

“St Andrews is the home of golf and it generates a unique atmosphere for the fans and the players as well as providing an amazing spectacle on television and digitally for millions of viewers around the world.”

The news was also welcomed by St Andrews Links Trust (SALT) which manages the Old Course, one of seven under its arm in the town with plans announced last week to take on the Duke’s Course.

Neil Coulson, chief executive, said, “The St Andrews Links Trust golf courses are open to all and are an intrinsic part of this historic town. We look forward to The 155th Open inspiring the journeys of many more golfers who wish to create unforgettable memories at the Home of Golf.”

Richard Lochhead, Business Minister; Rhona Corscadden, Head of Sport Delivery, VisitScotland; Sandra Tuddenham, Chair of St Andrews Links Trust; and Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&A (Pic: The R&A.)

The 150th Open generated over £300 million in economic benefit for Fife and Scotland through driving tourism and providing income for local businesses and communities, as well as showcasing the country to a global television audience of over 80 million.

Richard Lochhead MSP, Business Minister, said, “This is great news for the home of golf. St Andrews is draped in golfing history and prestige, enjoying a global reputation for its prevalence in the game.

“It was just last year that the Scottish Government and VisitScotland agreed a long-term partnership with The R&A to secure The Open’s ties to Scotland for 11 years. I am pleased that this agreement is already paying dividends, showcasing Scotland on the global stage while boosting local economies.”

Rob Dickson, VisitScotland director of industry and events, added: “Events like this are vital to our tourism and events industry; they support local businesses and communities while delivering significant economic and social benefits. “The Open is more than a sporting event. It showcases Scotland’s people, places, and culture while contributing to sustainability, health, and community development.”