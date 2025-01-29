R&A breaks ground on new global headquarters in St Andrews

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work to build the R&A’s new global headquarters in St Andrews has officially started.

The first ground was broken at the site at St Andrews West by David Rickman MBE, who led on the planning for the development of the staff building before retiring from golf‘s ruling body after a 37-year career in golf administration last October,

He used a special 1890s Bogey hole cutter provided by the R&A‘s World Golf Museum for the ceremonial turnover of soil as work on the foundations of the project begins.

The HQ will bring St Andrews-based R&A staff together in one new state-of-the-art office location, with the modern headquarters for the governing body due to open in 2026. They currently work across five buildings.

Jim Leishman, Provost of Fife, David Rickman MBE and Mark Darbon, chief executive of The R&A, at the groundbreaking ceremony (Pic: The R&A)

St Andrews West, located on the outskirts of the town, is a large mixed-use development which is already home to the new Madras College and has land allocated for university and employment uses along with a variety of other accommodation.

Mark Darbon, chief executive, said the ceremony marked “an important milestone” in the project.

“We are creating an environment that will reflect the role, work and heritage of the R&A and provide a collaborative space for employees and visitors to enjoy. The new global headquarters signals our commitment to the town of St Andrews and will place a focus on wellbeing and sustainability, and be highly enabled by technology.

“We want it to be known throughout the world as a distinctive destination for our affiliates and partners, effectively the hub of our global work to ensure golf is thriving 50 years from now.”

The new HQs will sit a short distance from The Royal and Ancient Clubhouse, one of the most historic buildings in global sport. It will comprise of four storeys, including meeting areas, primary work spaces and café amenities. Through the duration of the build, the R&A and main contractor, McLaughlin & Harvey, will engage with the local community across a number of social value initiatives.

This will include educational outreach with primary schools on sustainability and environmental awareness, developing opportunities for local employment, volunteering in community projects, and collaborating with Madras College to identify young people keen to take part in a construction work academy.