And the owners say their experience is reflected across the UK after a lockdown boom in burying the pets.

Mel’s VIPS Rabbit Rescue took in 76 rabbits last year, including 16 from one property alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, in 2023 it has taken in over 20 and successfully rehomed eight.

Mel Thomson, who runs a rabbit rescue sanctuary which has been inundated with unwanted bunnies (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The centre is run by Mel Thomson, who said: “It is getting worse by the day.

“People bought rabbits during lockdown when they had time, but now they’re in a cost of living crisis, and the children are maybe bored with their pet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The past few years since the pandemic have been the worst. It’s absolute chaos - extremely stressful and challenging for groups trying to rehome the rabbits.

“It’s all changed from the days when you got as rabbit and put it in a cage - it is totally different now, and people need to be educated.”

With Easter upon us, animal welfare groups fear the problem will only get worse.

Rabbit rescues across the UK are struggling to cope with the number of unwanted and abandoned animals - rabbits are the third most popular pet in the UK and they are relatively cheap to buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund (RWAF) - the UK’s largest group involved in promoting rabbit welfare, parents need to do their research before burying one as a pet.

“Rabbits are not the easy pets that many people think, “ it said. “They should have a minimum space of 2m by 3m at all times. They are extremely social animals which should be kept in pairs or groups and have much more complex behaviours and needs than many people think.

“This often results in people giving up their rabbits when they realise the time and costs involved, when behavioural changes occur when the rabbits reach maturity or when their children realise most rabbits are not very keen on being handled.”

Mel currently has 72 rabbits in her care, and is in desperate need for new homes for the ones ready to be rehomed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also has many rabbits waiting to be neutered first, and that is a never ending expense - this year she has spent £1170 neutering eight males and two females.

She said: “ "Please, please, do not get rabbits for children. If you'd like to get your kids involved, by all means, but know that you, the adult, are fully responsible for every single part of the bunnies care and welfare."

Anyone who is interested in rehoming rabbits from Mel will need to have done their research and know exactly what is involved in owning rabbits. Home checks and adoption fees will apply. The rescue is also desperately in need of funds and donations of rabbit food.