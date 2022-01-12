Race For Life: 50% discount deal on fees to launch Fife's 2022 event

The hugely-popular fundraiser will take place at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, May 15 - and entries are open now.

The charity is urging local supporters to sign up early with a 50% discount offer.

Race For Life is a major event for Cancer Research.

Participants at the 21019 Race For Life in Falkirk (Pic: Scott Louden)

The event draws huge gatherings of people all dressed in pink as they walk, or run, to raise funds and in memory of loved ones who have had a cancer diagnosis.

Many add poignant messages to their race numbers.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active.

“By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. “The day is open to all ages and features 5k and 10k events, plus Pretty Muddy Kids- a mud splattered obstacle course for boys and girls aged five to 12.

Added Lisa: “For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park - slow and steady still wins!

“For others, it’s a jog and others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Fife will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event .”

Sign up this month and save 50% by using the code RFL22J50 .

Every year around 33,200 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland, and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

To enter, visit raceforlife.org

