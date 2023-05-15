News you can trust since 1871
Images from the Race For Life held at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy (Pics: Fife Photo Agency/Cath Ruane)
Images from the Race For Life held at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy (Pics: Fife Photo Agency/Cath Ruane)

Race For Life: 50 great photos from Race For Life at Beveridge Park – including many from Pretty Muddy

Over 1600 people took part in the 2023 Race For Life which came to Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy on Sunday - turning the popular park pink.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 15th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 13:50 BST

They raised over £92,000 for Cancer Research by taking part in a number of races, including the hugely popular Pretty Muddy obstacle course. Huge crowd attended to cheer them on across the park. Saoirse O’Halloran, 11, was chosen as VIP starter to sound the horn ahead of a bumper programme of events. A pupil at St Margaret’s Primary in Dunfermline, she was at the start line to cheer on participants along with her sister Aoife, 15, brother Eamon, 15, and her mum Julie Keith. Saoirse who is a member of the Centre Stage

Pure Radio Scotland presenter Lynne Hoggan hosted on stage at Race for Life Fife and MP Neale Hanvey and David Torrance MSP attended to give out medals to all who crossed the finish line. The afternoon was also superbly compered by Gavin Wallace at the finishing line.

Warming up for 2023 Race For Life (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

1. Race for Life

Warming up for 2023 Race For Life (Pic: Fife Photo Agency) Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Warming up for the 2023 Race For Life (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

2. Race for Life

Warming up for the 2023 Race For Life (Pic: Fife Photo Agency) Photo:

Competitors in the Pretty Muddy certainly got muddy as they tackled the obstacles

3. Race for Life

Competitors in the Pretty Muddy certainly got muddy as they tackled the obstacles Photo: Fife Free Press

A muddy competitor heads to the finishing line

4. ssff-14-05-23 race for life 9 CR scotupload.jpg

A muddy competitor heads to the finishing line Photo: Cath Ruane

