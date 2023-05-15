They raised over £92,000 for Cancer Research by taking part in a number of races, including the hugely popular Pretty Muddy obstacle course. Huge crowd attended to cheer them on across the park. Saoirse O’Halloran, 11, was chosen as VIP starter to sound the horn ahead of a bumper programme of events. A pupil at St Margaret’s Primary in Dunfermline, she was at the start line to cheer on participants along with her sister Aoife, 15, brother Eamon, 15, and her mum Julie Keith. Saoirse who is a member of the Centre Stage