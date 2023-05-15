Race For Life: 50 great photos from Race For Life at Beveridge Park – including many from Pretty Muddy
Over 1600 people took part in the 2023 Race For Life which came to Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy on Sunday - turning the popular park pink.
They raised over £92,000 for Cancer Research by taking part in a number of races, including the hugely popular Pretty Muddy obstacle course. Huge crowd attended to cheer them on across the park. Saoirse O’Halloran, 11, was chosen as VIP starter to sound the horn ahead of a bumper programme of events. A pupil at St Margaret’s Primary in Dunfermline, she was at the start line to cheer on participants along with her sister Aoife, 15, brother Eamon, 15, and her mum Julie Keith. Saoirse who is a member of the Centre Stage
Pure Radio Scotland presenter Lynne Hoggan hosted on stage at Race for Life Fife and MP Neale Hanvey and David Torrance MSP attended to give out medals to all who crossed the finish line. The afternoon was also superbly compered by Gavin Wallace at the finishing line.