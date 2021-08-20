One of the national charity’s much loved events is once again coming to Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy – with the big day taking place on August 22 – with locals of all ages and abilities taking part in Race for Life 3K, 5K or 10K as well as Pretty Muddy, a mud-splatted obstacle course.

Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity for locals to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman in Scotland, said socially distanced measures will be in place to keep participants safe.

She said: “All 400 mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter - for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer.”

Race for Life, which has been in partnership with Tesco for 20 years, raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Lisa continued: "Money raised funds world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer - including bowel cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.”

“This year, participants will set off on the Race for Life course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will also be provided with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

“We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event.

"The safety of our Race for Life participants is our absolute priority. We’ve been constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation and have developed ways to ensure our events can operate safely, following government guidance."

She added: “It may be that events look a bit different this year but we are working proactively with our venues and suppliers to deliver a socially distanced but great experience.

“We are absolutely determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow.”

