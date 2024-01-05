Race For Life: Date revealed for 2024 Kirkcaldy event, with special discount offer for early birds

Fifers are being invited to kick start the New Year by signing-up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Kirkcaldy with special early bid discounts on offer.

The charity’s much-loved event, which raises funds for life-saving research, returns to the town’s Beveridge Park later this summer, but anyone who joins this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special ‘early bird’ sale by using the code RACE24NY.

Every year around 34,600 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland. Money raised through Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.

The events are open to all ages and abilities. Entries are open now for a bumper day of Race for Life events at Beveridge Park on Sunday May 12. The fun begins with Race for Life 3K, 5K and 10K at 10.30am then in the afternoon there is the chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a 5K mud-splattered obstacle course and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option. To enter, visit raceforlife.org

Braced for a muddy landing at Race for Life in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Fife to join us. There is a race for everyone - and we mean everyone. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.