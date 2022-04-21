Race For Life: Fife cancer survivor is VIP guest of honour at Kirkcaldy event

Lesley-Ann Chessor was diagnosed with cancer on March 20, 2020 - the last day her children set foot in school before the country went into lockdown.

She knows exactly how vital it is to raise funds for life-saving research - and that’s why Lesley-Ann and her family are looking forward to completing the Race for Life 5k together at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy on Sunday 15 May.

Holding a sign for “mum” showing their personal motivations for supporting the charity’s much-loved events, seven-year-old Blaire and her nine-year-old brother Crawford are joining their parents to encourage women and men of all ages and abilities to sign up for the event.

Lesley Ann Chessor, her husband Richard, daughter Blaire, aged seven, and nine-year-old son Crawford inspire people to sign up to Race For Life. (Pic: Lesley Martin)

Lesley-Ann, who works at a playgroup in her home village of Crossford near Dunfermline looked back on the day she was diagnoses, describing it “completely surreal.”

She added “There was so much going on I felt like I was in a bit of a daze and it didn’t really hit me.

“I’d been to the hospital, had lots of tests, and was told there and then that it was very likely I had cancer. I think they told me up front because we were about to be locked down and no one knew what would happen next.”

Breast cancer survivor Lesley Ann Chessor and daughter Blaire

She added: “From the hospital, I went back to work at the playgroup, knowing it would be the last time I would see the children there for a while. I then went to pick up my two children from school and chatted to the other parents.

“I don’t really remember feeling much at all that day. Even now, the emotion hits me in waves. Some days I’m fine and then out of nowhere I can feel completely overwhelmed, realising it’s me we are talking about. That feeling doesn’t hang around for long though.”

Lesley-Ann contacted her GP after finding a lump. She was referred to the Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline where an ultrasound, a mammogram and a biopsy all took place during the same appointment.

Aged 38 at the time, Lesley-Ann said: “I was told there and then that they thought I did have cancer.”

A consultant phoned and confirmed she had stage three breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes. She underwent a mastectomy in May, and was treated with eight rounds of chemotherapy and 15 more in November and December.

During that time she also home schooled her daughter Blaire, now aged seven, and nine-year-old son Crawford.

“I didn’t have time to think,” she recalls. “Home schooling two children, who were then in P1 and a P3, and looking after everyone took up all of my time.

“Being in lockdown helped me to deal with the cancer emotionally. I didn’t see how anyone else was reacting to my diagnosis because it was just me, my husband Richard and the children in our world.

“Like so many people, we didn’t have anyone who was allowed to help us, and I had to tell my mum and dad I had cancer on Facetime, even though they live just two miles away.”

Consultations often took place over the phone, or while she was on her own in hospital, but, despite the pandemic related safety measures, Lesley-Ann feels she was given the best care.

“I don’t feel my treatment was delayed in any way,” she said. “I think it was a time that the hospitals were only dealing with emergencies. I think because my situation was considered to be urgent, I was seen pretty quickly.

“The only difference in my treatment plan as I understand it is that I’ve had to wait for reconstruction surgery. I’m expecting this to happen soon.”

Having celebrated her 40th birthday, Lesley-Ann is now looking forward to a year of enjoying time with family and friends - and playing a VIP role at the region’s Race for Life event.

She said: “We all have a reason to Race for Life. For me it will be a moment to celebrate being clear of cancer and to play my part to fund research to help future generations.”