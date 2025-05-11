Race For Life: Kirkcaldy event basks in sunshine and raises staggering £160,000

Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park was turned pink on Sunday over 1500 people took part in the annual Race For Life, raising a huge sum for Cancer Research UK.

Glorious sunshine welcomed a huge turn out which walked, jogged or ran distances of 3k, 5k and 10k, while the pretty mudder saw entrants clambering over, and under obstacles, while being covered in water and mud.

The event raised £161,000 - vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer- to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

The 2025 Race For Life was started by David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, who sounded the horn to send participants on a course around the park.

Left to right Vicki Blowman, 51, Megan Price, 16, Mary Poxon, 78, and Natasha Blowman, 20, took part in memory of loved one Vanessa Poxon who died from kidney cancer

Mr Torrance said: “It is a privilege to be part of Race for Life. Cancer touches so many families including my own. My dad went from being a super fit and active man with a love for mountain climbing to rapidly becoming very unwell. We only got 12 weeks with him after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“Dad was always there for us, for me, my brother and my sister. The greatest pain is when you lose a family member like that. Advances today mean more cancers are being detected earlier when treatment is likely to be more successfully - but working together to fundraise towards research is the only way we can help to end this horrible disease.”

A group of 12 pupils from the Danielle Law School of Dance and Music delighted the crowds by performing Highland dancing, while 22 members of The Songburds choir led by musical director Catherine Baker kept people’s spirits up by singing hits including ABBA’s SOS and Radio Gaga by Queen beside the first obstacle of the Pretty Muddy course.

Teenagers who belong to Police Scotland Youth Volunteers helped at the event, including giving out medals at the finish line.

Left to right mum and daughter Laurayn MacKinness, 50, and Robyn MacKinness, 25, completed Pretty Muddy Fife (Pic: Submitted)

It almost marked the 28th time that Marion Baillie has completed Race for Life. Marion began taking part in Race for Life around the same time that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1995.

Crossing the finish line was an emotional moment for Vicki Blowman, 51, of Kirkcaldy. She took part in memory of her sister Vanessa Poxon who was just 52 when she died from kidney cancer in November 2024.

Vanessa’s daughter Megan Price, 16, and niece Natasha Blowman, 20, also completed the course. They along with Vanessa’s mum, Mary Poxon were Team Nessie.

Organisers have thanked everyone who took part, and urged them to make every step count by paying in sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Scotland, said: ““It was a fantastic day at Race for Life, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible. Every donation, every pound raised will make a real difference.”