Race For Life: Kirkcaldy’s annual event raises over £92,000 for Cancer Research

Saoirse O’Halloran, 11, was chosen as VIP starter to sound the horn ahead of a bumper programme of events which saw around 1600 people take par, raising more £92,689 for Cancer Research UK.

Saoirse, a pupil at St Margaret’s Primary in Dunfermline, stood at the start line to cheer on participants along with her sister Aoife, 15, brother Eamon, 15, and her mum Julie Keith. Saoirse who is a member of the Centre Stage Performing Arts dance school in Crossgates, has seen her life change since she was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma, a cancer of the white blood cells on March 17 this year. Treatment means she will be unable to represent Scotland at the World Dance Championships in Portugal as planned this summer but she is determined to get back on the dance floor soon.

Saoirse’s mum, Julie, 41, said: “Right from the start of her cancer journey, Saoirse’s positivity and courage has shone through. Her attitude from day one was let’s get through cancer so I can return to the things I love most.

Saoirse O’Halloran was chosen as VIP starter to sound the horn ahead of a bumper programme of events at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy

“Saoirse has been dancing for almost as long as she could walk. She’s always been so active. The dance community across Fife has been amazing, like a family helping us through treatment. Saoirse is just about to finish block two of four rounds of chemotherapy and she is definitely missing her ordinary life but she is so resilient.

“Now if we can support others going through cancer then we will. I’ve done Race for Life in the past but this year it means even more.”

Pure Radio Scotland presenter Lynne Hoggan hosted on stage at Race for Life Fife and MP Neale Hanvey and David Torrance MSP attended to give out medals to all who crossed the finish line of the 3k, 5k and 10k events as well as the mud-splattered 5k obstacle course, Pretty Muddy.

Participants included a team who raised more than £1000 in memory of Sheena Keddie, a dermatology nurse from Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy who died from breast cancer in August last year. Sheena’s daughter, Joanna Keddie said: “I was thinking of my mum every step of the way of Race for Life today. I love her so much and she’s missed by her best friends who were here to support today.”

The pretty muddy event was a huge hit with everyone who took part