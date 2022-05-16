The big event at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy, saw Lesley-Ann Chessor sound the starter horn ahead of a bumper day of events.

Around 960 people took part .

Lesley-Ann also completed the 5k event with her husband Richard,39, son Crawford, nine, and daughter Blaire, seven.

In the afternoon, people took on Pretty Muddy, a 5k mud-splattered route with obstacles including an inflatable mud slide, space hoppers and a scramble net.

More than £102,000 was raised for Cancer Research UK’s vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer -helping to save more lives.

Lesley-Ann, 40, of Crossford, near Dunfermline said: “On the first day of chemotherapy treatment at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline I met an amazing lady, Hanniffia McGrath who was also going through chemotherapy. Hanniffia was a wonderful support and we became close friends. It was heartbreaking when we lost her to cancer this April.

“I took part in Race for Life for Hanniffia and for everyone who today is facing cancer.”

People of all ages took part.

Seven-year-old Louis Stien of Dunfermline was first home in the 3k event.

And 85-year-old Sheila Barnes of Cupar, who is being treated for cancer, joined her whole family taking part in the 5k event.

Her family including her four daughters, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren raised £2,450.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part.

“The atmosphere at Race for Life Fife was hugely moving - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease”

