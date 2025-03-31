Race for Life returns to Fife to coin in cash for cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fifers are being invited to step into spring by signing up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity’s much-loved events, which raise vital funds for life-saving research, are returning to Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park in May.

And anyone who signs up between now and Sunday, April 6 can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular Race for Life events are open to all ages and abilities and on Sunday, May 11 there is a chance for everyone to take part in the fundraisers at the Lang Toun’s Beveridge Park.

Will you be joining this year's Race for Life and Pretty Muddy events in Kirkcaldy?

The park will be host to Pretty Muddy, a 5k mud splattered obstacle course and a Pretty Muddy Kids option for children aged six to 12 as well as the Race for Life with its 3k, 5k and 10k events.

Money raised at Race for Life events around the country enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Fife, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime* but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Fife and Scotland to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in.

“Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting more active as the days get a little warmer. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

Anyone signing up to take part in the fundraiser before Sunday, April 6 can use the code 30SPRING to receive 30 per cent off the entry fee.

To enter, visit raceforlife.org