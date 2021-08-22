Race For Life’s Pretty Muddy event in Fife hit by last-minute cancellation

Organisers posted news on social media of the late cancellation after COVID meant it could not provide medical cover.

As a result, the 5k and kids’ events were postponed.

They formed part of the major fundraising day at Beveridge Park which attracts hundreds of people.

While the 3k, 5k and 10k are going ahead as planned to generate vital funds for the cancer charity, the mud-splatted Pretty Muddy obstacle course schedule has been hit.

In a statement, organisers said: “Due to our medical provider being unable to provide cover very last minute due to COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids events today in Fife.

“However the 3k, 5k and 10k will go ahead as planned.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Race For Life

"We will offer a full refund to supporters due to attend. If you have any questions, please contact our hotline on 0845 600 6050.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is the first to be held in town since 2019.

